Frances P. Philip Sells 12,000 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Director Frances P. Philip sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $151,920.00.

Shares of VRA stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $376.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,912,000 after purchasing an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 700,274 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 49.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

