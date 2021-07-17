Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Telos by 169.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Telos by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TLS. B. Riley raised their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Telos currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

In other news, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 23,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $694,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 507,733 shares of company stock worth $15,239,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

TLS stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.50. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

