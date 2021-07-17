Fred Alger Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 57.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,806 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in 1Life Healthcare were worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,541,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,644,000 after buying an additional 477,435 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 21,036.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,469,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,687,000 after buying an additional 4,448,846 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $171,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,498,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,731,000 after buying an additional 945,480 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,854,000 after acquiring an additional 106,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,500 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $188,626.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,861 shares of company stock worth $2,098,812. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

