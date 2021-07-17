Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,265 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Digital Turbine at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Turbine by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 27,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 1.1% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on APPS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $59.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

