Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 14,584 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $9,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 3.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $140.20 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

