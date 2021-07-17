Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.25% of Canada Goose worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $50.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $208.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOS. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

