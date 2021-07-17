Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 790 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dolby Laboratories worth $8,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 327,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,802,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $97.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total transaction of $2,988,843.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $450,682.20. Insiders have sold 104,706 shares of company stock valued at $9,299,995 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

