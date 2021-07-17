Frederick G. Smith Sells 66,095 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) major shareholder Frederick G. Smith sold 66,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $2,211,538.70. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $415,850.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

