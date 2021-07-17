fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,768,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,362,000. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUBO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.97. 9,990,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,970,268. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.80. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The firm had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1539.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

