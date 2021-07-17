Furucombo (COMBO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Furucombo has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $383,663.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000749 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00102138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00143536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,760.14 or 1.00155986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

