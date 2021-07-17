Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Future plc (LON:FUTR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,208 ($41.91). Future shares last traded at GBX 3,172 ($41.44), with a volume of 193,257 shares changing hands.

FUTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 3,510 ($45.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,265.25 ($42.66).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,925.71. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a PE ratio of 48.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,876 ($37.58), for a total transaction of £5,752,000 ($7,515,024.82).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

