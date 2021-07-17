Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ FFHL opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.04. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $17.12.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. Fuwei Films had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuwei Films stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 292,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,314 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.97% of Fuwei Films worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry film, which is used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

