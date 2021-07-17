FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Washington Federal, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Washington Federal in a report released on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.48. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 17.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Washington Federal by 8.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Washington Federal by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Washington Federal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,863,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,785,000 after purchasing an additional 597,517 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

