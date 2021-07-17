FY2022 EPS Estimates for Salzgitter AG Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Salzgitter in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Get Salzgitter alerts:

SZGPY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Salzgitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $3.27 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.