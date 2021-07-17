Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,771 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 94,978 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $183,675 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.66 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

