Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller Buys 30,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.

Olivier Rabiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Olivier Rabiller acquired 40,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $236,400.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Olivier Rabiller acquired 100 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $624.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Olivier Rabiller acquired 1,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $9,945.00.

NYSE GTX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.91. 347,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,523. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $523.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

