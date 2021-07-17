Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $165.41 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,043,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,541 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up about 6.0% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $165,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

ESI stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 1,859,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $10.22 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESI shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.