Gates Capital Management Inc. Purchases 569,337 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 59.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569,337 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for about 3.9% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.64% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $106,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,725,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WH traded down $2.04 on Friday, hitting $68.18. 624,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.90 and a beta of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $78.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

