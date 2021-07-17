Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,005.17 ($13.13) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07). 7,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 33,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995 ($13.00).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G4M. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Gear4music in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £206.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 942.19.

Gear4music Company Profile (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

