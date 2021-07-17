Gear4music (LON:G4M) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,005.17 ($13.13) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($13.07). 7,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 33,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 995 ($13.00).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on G4M. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Gear4music in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £206.36 million and a PE ratio of 16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 942.19.

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

