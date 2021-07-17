Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Short Interest Update

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the June 15th total of 918,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 495,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,681,000 after acquiring an additional 365,464 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,388,000 after acquiring an additional 262,284 shares in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $44.92.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 51.35%. The company had revenue of $256.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

