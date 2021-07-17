Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lessened by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,212 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,791.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPC. Argus increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.61. 382,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 375.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $135.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

