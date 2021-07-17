GeoCoin Market Capitalization Tops $819,723.53 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $819,723.53 and approximately $277.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000813 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00051479 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.45 or 0.00379947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,675.85 or 0.99917950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00034797 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002301 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a coin. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

GeoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.