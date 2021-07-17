Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 85,488 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Hyliion worth $8,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at $26,620,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter worth about $2,287,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,629,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyliion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Shares of HYLN stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $58.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,032,625 in the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.