Geode Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 165,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,776,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,124,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,653,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter worth $8,392,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth $4,668,000. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DSP shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viant Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ:DSP opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 0.83. Viant Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

