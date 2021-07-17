Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,876 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Akoustis Technologies worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.14 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

