Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.56 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,227 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares were worth $8,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACBI opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.47 million, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

