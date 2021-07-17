Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of MiMedx Group worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $13.02.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

