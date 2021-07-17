Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 21,110 Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 255,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 53,291 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,310,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,675,000 after acquiring an additional 799,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sapiens International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,124 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sapiens International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 24.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPNS stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.43.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

