Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $750,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,753,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 765.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

PRLD opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.79. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,628 shares of company stock worth $3,984,277. Insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

