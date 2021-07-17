GET Protocol (GET) Price Reaches $1.80

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, GET Protocol has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a market capitalization of $20.55 million and $185,796.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00005698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.00793739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

