Gildan Activewear’s (GIL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a $52.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.29.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 140.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 25.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 14.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 206,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,341,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 101,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 107.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,692,000 after buying an additional 282,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

