Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 on July 30th

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Gladstone Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 158.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Shares of GAIN stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $479.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

