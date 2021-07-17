Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $105.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.10. Glaukos has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. Research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Glaukos by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

