Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Stock Rating Lowered by William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. William Blair currently has $34.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GKOS. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Glaukos has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.