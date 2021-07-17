Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.59. Glencore shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 221,622 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Glencore from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded Glencore to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.