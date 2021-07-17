Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires 43,035 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,048,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Brookdale Senior Living comprises 1.9% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $109,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 11.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 158,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 34.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 7.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after acquiring an additional 857,430 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BKD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $749.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookdale Senior Living has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

