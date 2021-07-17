Glenview Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 203.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $45,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $193,617,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $596,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in DaVita by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares during the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.37. The stock had a trading volume of 480,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,918. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $129.59.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 50.57%. Equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,562 shares of company stock worth $5,078,119. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

