Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $29.36 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,643 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Aptiv worth $29,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APTV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Aptiv by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.75. 860,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.12. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.58.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Insiders sold 236,660 shares of company stock worth $7,589,227 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

