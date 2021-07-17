Glenview Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 399.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,375 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $70,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 575.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 438,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $91,307,000 after purchasing an additional 373,624 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 238,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,690,000 after purchasing an additional 36,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.27.

UNP traded down $1.52 on Friday, reaching $218.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,473. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $167.57 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.24. The company has a market cap of $145.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.