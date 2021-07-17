Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) SVP Sells $210,721.50 in Stock

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50.

Global Diversified Marketing Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43. Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Get Global Diversified Marketing Group alerts:

About Global Diversified Marketing Group

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc, a multi-line consumer packaged goods company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of food and snack products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in the snack market segment and offers Italian wafers, French madeleines, coconut wafer bites, Italian filled croissants, shelf-stable macarons, and other gourmet snacks.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Diversified Marketing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.