Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) SVP Sells $210,721.50 in Stock

Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDMK) SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $210,721.50.
Global Diversified Marketing Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,337. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43. Global Diversified Marketing Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $3.75.
About Global Diversified Marketing Group
