Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 6.1%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) was down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.60. Approximately 8,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 838,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.06.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GLBE shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.57.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.85.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

