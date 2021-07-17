Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

GSL stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $592.09 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.17.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $72.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 53.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 984,036 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,535,000 after purchasing an additional 285,600 shares during the period. No Street GP LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,280,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

