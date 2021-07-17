Global Spac Partners Sponsor L Buys 530,000 Shares of Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) Stock

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPU) major shareholder Global Spac Partners Sponsor L purchased 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSPU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.14. 1,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,073. Global SPAC Partners Co. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.06.

About Global SPAC Partners

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

