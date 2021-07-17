Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $110.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.05. 324,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,121. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $73.53 and a 52 week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Adair sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $534,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,904.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,072 shares of company stock worth $24,437,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Globe Life by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,351,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,344,000 after acquiring an additional 118,091 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,502 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Globe Life by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,448,000 after acquiring an additional 177,508 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Globe Life by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,068,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,469,000 after acquiring an additional 166,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globe Life by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,873,000 after acquiring an additional 48,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

