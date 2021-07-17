GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 258,500 shares, an increase of 127.2% from the June 15th total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLGDF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GoGold Resources from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.80 price target on shares of GoGold Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLGDF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. 215,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,278. GoGold Resources has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.