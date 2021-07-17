Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Up 112.5% in June

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GIDMF traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.19. The company had a trading volume of 17,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.22. Golden Independence Mining has a 52-week low of 0.15 and a 52-week high of 0.57.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

