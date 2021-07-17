Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,390 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,610 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,221,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 839.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $280.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.80. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $284.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.64.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

