Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 97.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 565,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $23,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.