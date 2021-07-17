Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.01 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,204 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after buying an additional 1,289,128 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,791 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COG stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

COG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Johnson Rice downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

