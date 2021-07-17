Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.76 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 98.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,531 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Pure Storage worth $24,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 103.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 216.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $17.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $29.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $412.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 24.09% and a negative net margin of 15.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Pure Storage from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

